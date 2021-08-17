Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for August, 17th (CNM, CRBU, CTKB, GAMB, HOOD, MSGE, MTTR, OPFI, OSS, XPOF)

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2021

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, August 17th:

Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM). Truist Securities issued a hold rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Truist started coverage on shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM). Truist issued a hold rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC initiated coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU). They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB). Truist Securities issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Truist started coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB). They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB). The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD). The firm issued a buy rating and a $65.35 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE). Morgan Stanley issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR). They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of OppFi (NYSE:OPFI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF). The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.