Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for August, 17th (CNM, CRBU, CTKB, GAMB, HOOD, MSGE, MTTR, OPFI, OSS, XPOF)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, August 17th:

Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM). Truist Securities issued a hold rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Get Core & Main Inc alerts:

Truist started coverage on shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM). Truist issued a hold rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU)

SVB Leerink LLC initiated coverage on shares of. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB). Truist Securities issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Truist started coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB). They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB). The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD). The firm issued a buy rating and a $65.35 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE). Morgan Stanley issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR). They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of OppFi (NYSE:OPFI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF). The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.