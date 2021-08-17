Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 17th (ATCX, ATO, CERV, DASH, FN, G1A, G24, HEI, IMCC, LABS)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, August 17th:

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) had its target price increased by Lake Street Capital from $15.00 to $18.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $109.00 to $110.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV)

had its target price increased by Acumen Capital to C$19.50. Acumen Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its target price increased by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $175.00 to $220.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its target price raised by MKM Partners from $100.00 to $106.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €40.00 ($47.06) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €67.00 ($78.82) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €76.00 ($89.41) price target by analysts at Nord/LB.

IM Cannabis (CNSX:IMCC) had its price target cut by Desjardins to $10.25. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) had its target price trimmed by Alliance Global Partners to C$0.80. Alliance Global Partners currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $24.00 to $27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its price target lowered by Truist from $35.00 to $25.00. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $93.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $15.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $40.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €88.00 ($103.53) price target by analysts at Nord/LB.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) had its target price trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $76.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

