Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 17th (ATCX, ATO, CERV, DASH, FN, G1A, G24, HEI, IMCC, LABS)

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2021

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, August 17th:

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) had its target price increased by Lake Street Capital from $15.00 to $18.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $109.00 to $110.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) had its target price increased by Acumen Capital to C$19.50. Acumen Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its target price increased by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $175.00 to $220.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its target price raised by MKM Partners from $100.00 to $106.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €40.00 ($47.06) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €67.00 ($78.82) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €76.00 ($89.41) price target by analysts at Nord/LB.

IM Cannabis (CNSX:IMCC) had its price target cut by Desjardins to $10.25. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) had its target price trimmed by Alliance Global Partners to C$0.80. Alliance Global Partners currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $24.00 to $27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its price target lowered by Truist from $35.00 to $25.00. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $93.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $15.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $40.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €88.00 ($103.53) price target by analysts at Nord/LB.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) had its target price trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $76.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

