Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 17th (CS, EVT, HLAG, HNR1, JET, MEURV, NOEJ, S92, SAX, STM)

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2021

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, August 17th:

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €28.00 ($32.94) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Evotec (ETR:EVT) was given a €48.00 ($56.47) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) was given a €180.00 ($211.76) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) was given a €120.00 ($141.18) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €187.00 ($220.00) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) was given a GBX 8,600 ($112.36) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €299.00 ($351.76) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €59.00 ($69.41) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) was given a €55.00 ($64.71) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €99.00 ($116.47) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €72.00 ($84.71) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €76.50 ($90.00) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Stabilus (ETR:STM) was given a €83.00 ($97.65) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

