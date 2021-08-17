Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 17th (CS, EVT, HLAG, HNR1, JET, MEURV, NOEJ, S92, SAX, STM)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, August 17th:

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €28.00 ($32.94) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Evotec (ETR:EVT) was given a €48.00 ($56.47) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG)

was given a €180.00 ($211.76) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) was given a €120.00 ($141.18) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €187.00 ($220.00) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) was given a GBX 8,600 ($112.36) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €299.00 ($351.76) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €59.00 ($69.41) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) was given a €55.00 ($64.71) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €99.00 ($116.47) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €72.00 ($84.71) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €76.50 ($90.00) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Stabilus (ETR:STM) was given a €83.00 ($97.65) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

