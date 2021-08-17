Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 17th (ABEO, ABR, ACVA, ADN, AEVA, AGFS, AHH, AIQUY, ALEC, ALLT)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, August 17th:

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Arbor Realty Trust is a specialized real estate finance company investing in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, preferred equity, mortgage-related securities and other real estate-related assets. “

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Advent Technologies Inc. involved in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space. The company accelerate electrification through advanced materials, components and fuel cell technology. Its technology applies to electrification and energy storage markets. Advent Technologies Inc., formerly known as AMCI Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aeva Technologs is building the next-generation of sensing and perception for autonomous vehicles and beyond. Aeva Inc., formerly known as InterPrivate Acquisition Corp., is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is engaged in providing data driven specialty chemical solutions. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh(TM) Quality System, a freshness protection technology proven to maintain firmness, texture and appearance of fruits during storage and transport. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. “

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing office, retail and multifamily properties primarily in the United States. Its properties are situated in Virginia and North Carolina. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Alector Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its product portfolio includes AL001, AL101, Al002 and AL003 which are in clinical stage. Alector Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Allot Ltd. is a provider of network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises. Allot Ltd., formerly known as ALLOT COMM LTD, is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel. “

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The company offers liquid, powder, oral solid dose, cough/cold products, antacids, laxatives, stomach remedies as well as hydrocortisone retention enema, esterified estrogen and methyltestosterone, fluvoxamine maleate tablets, hydrocortisone rectal suspension, metoclopramide oral solution, opium tincture and metoclopramide tablets. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company serves through wholesalers, smaller regional distributors and chains and pharmacy and retail outlets primarily in the United States. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as BioSante Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Baudette, MN. “

ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, trades, distributes, and markets sportswear in the People’s Republic of China. The company’s products include footwear, apparel, and accessories for professionals and the general public. ANTA Sports Products Limited is headquartered in Jinjiang City, the People’s Republic of China. “

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides proprietary DNA-embedded biotechnology security solutions, using non-human DNA, that verify authenticity and protect corporate and government agencies from counterfeiting, fraud, piracy, product diversion, identity theft and unauthorized intrusion. They develop, market, and sub-license DNA security systems, supply-chain management systems and anti-counterfeit solutions. Applied DNA Sciences has an exclusive licensing and partnership agreement covering North America and Europe with Biowell Technology, Inc. of Taiwan. “

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has C$26.00 target price on the stock.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $54.00.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $160.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $155.00.

Cannabis Wheaton Income (TSE:XLY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a C$0.40 target price on the stock.

Cannabis Wheaton Income (TSE:XLY) was upgraded by analysts at ATB Capital to an outperform rating.

