Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for August, 17th (BEPTF, BKR, CF, CMP, FMBI, MZDAY, NEO, NSIT, OLK, ONB)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, August 17th:

Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF)

was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NeoGenomics, Inc. is a high-complexity CLIA-certified clinical laboratory that specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing, the fastest growing segment of the laboratory industry. The company’s testing services include cytogenetics, fluorescence in-situ hybridization, flow cytometry, morphology studies, anatomic pathology and molecular genetic testing. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics has labs in Nashville, TN, Irvine, CA and Fort Myers and services the needs of pathologists, oncologists, urologists, hospitals and other reference laboratories throughout the United States. “

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $109.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Olink Holding AB provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major biopharmaceutical companies and clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology. It operates principally in Europe, North America and Asia. Olink Holding AB is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden. “

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “OneSpan Inc. provides software services. The Company designs and develops security software and e-signature solutions which protects devices and financial transactions from fraud and misuse. It delivers risk analytics, mobile security and authentication services. OneSpan Inc., formerly known as Vasco Data Sec, is based in Chicago, United States. “

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Points International Ltd. provides a range of e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators. It is the owner and operator of Points.com, the world’s leading reward program management Web site. Points.com is an online loyalty program management portal, where consumers can earn, buy, gift, share, swap and redeem miles and points with some of the loyalty programs and retail partners. Developed in partnership with Travelocity, Book with Points is a service, which allows consumers to search for, book and then directly pay for travel reservations using a mix of loyalty currency and cash with no blackout dates or capacity controls. The company has client or strategic operating relationships with the world’s leading loyalty programs. Participating programs include American Airlines AAdvantage program, Aeroplan, AsiaMiles, British Airways Executive Club, Wyndham Rewards, Delta SkyMiles and InterContinental Hotels Group’s Priority Club Rewards. Redemption partners include Amazon.com and Starbucks. “

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vaxcyte Inc.is a biopharmaceutical company develops vaccines for infectious diseases. It offers conjugate, pneumococcal conjugate and complex antigen-based vaccines. Vaxcyte Inc.is based in Foster City, California. “

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp is focused on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary self-delivering RNAi therapeutic platform. The Company’s pipeline consists of RXI-762 and RXI-804 which are in clinical stage. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp, formerly known as RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is based in Marlborough, United States. “

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $80.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “POSCO, formerly known as Pohang Iron & Steel Company Ltd., manufactures hot and cold rolled steel products, heavy plate and other steel products for the construction and shipbuilding industries. “

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games. It owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. Playtika Holding Corporation is based in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. “

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. “

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

