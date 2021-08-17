Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for August, 17th (DRH, HLTRF, HST, LRFC, PK, RCRRF, RGS, RNA, SHO)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, August 17th:

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) was upgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $32.00 price target on the stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $64.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. is an information services and human resources company. It offers recruitment advertisement, employment placement, staffing, education, housing and real estate, bridal, travel, dining, beauty, automobiles and others. Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Regis (NYSE:RGS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Regis Corporation owns, franchises and operates beauty salons. Regis’ corporate and franchised locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts, SmartStyle, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, Sassoon Salon, Cost Cutters and First Choice Haircutters. Regis maintains ownership interests in Empire Education Group in the U.S. and the MY Style concepts in Japan. “

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Avidity Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of oligonucleotide-based therapies called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates(TM). The company’s AOC platform design, engineer and develop therapeutics which combine the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies. Its lead product candidate consist AOC 1001, is designed to treat myotonic dystrophy type 1,and other muscle programs are focused on the treatment of muscle atrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy and Pompe disease. Avidity Biosciences Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a sell rating to a hold rating. Truist currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

