Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Call Options (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 1,056,524 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,196% compared to the typical volume of 81,521 call options.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PBR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.30 target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.26.

Shares of NYSE:PBR traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $10.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,602,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,257,160. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.33 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.616 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 5.52%. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,698,957,000. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,187.3% in the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 15,094,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $184,611,000 after acquiring an additional 13,922,353 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 13,577,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $115,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658,919 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at $98,507,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 10,072,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $85,416,000 after acquiring an additional 712,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

