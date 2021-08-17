Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Call Options (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 1,056,524 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,196% compared to the typical volume of 81,521 call options.
Several research firms recently issued reports on PBR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.30 target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.26.
Shares of NYSE:PBR traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $10.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,602,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,257,160. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.616 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 5.52%. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.12%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,698,957,000. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,187.3% in the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 15,094,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $184,611,000 after acquiring an additional 13,922,353 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 13,577,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $115,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658,919 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at $98,507,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 10,072,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $85,416,000 after acquiring an additional 712,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.87% of the company’s stock.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile
Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.
