Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Short Interest Update

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the July 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

STOK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stoke Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

STOK stock opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.55. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $71.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.76 million, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 0.29.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, insider Barry Ticho sold 43,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $1,413,686.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $164,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOK. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1,878.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 205,971 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 21.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,457,000 after acquiring an additional 157,548 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $5,854,000. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,644,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,543,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $3,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.