Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Price Target Cut to $68.00

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) had its target price reduced by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 178.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.44. The company had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,939. Stoke Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $71.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.15 million, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.55.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 43,166 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $1,413,686.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $164,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STOK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 439.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 32,432 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 89.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 3,100.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 57.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.