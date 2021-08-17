Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SEOAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Friday, April 30th. Danske lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Stora Enso Oyj stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.60. 6,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,107. Stora Enso Oyj has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.88.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

