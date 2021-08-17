Storj 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $53.72 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. Storj has a total market capitalization of $386.48 million and $53.72 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Storj has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. One Storj coin can now be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00002685 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00058300 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.10 or 0.00839672 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00046570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00100570 BTC.

Storj Profile

Storj (STORJ) is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 319,628,685 coins. Storj’s official website is storj.io . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Buying and Selling Storj

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

