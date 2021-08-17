StormX (STMX) Trading 11% Higher This Week

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. StormX has a total market cap of $297.06 million and approximately $51.17 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, StormX has traded up 11% against the dollar. One StormX coin can currently be bought for $0.0297 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00060254 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00016278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.40 or 0.00907095 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00048857 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.52 or 0.00160669 BTC.

About StormX

StormX is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com . The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

Buying and Selling StormX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StormX using one of the exchanges listed above.

