Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Decreases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises 2.0% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on USB. Citigroup lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.10. 84,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,792,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $84.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

