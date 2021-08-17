Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.7% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,331,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,671. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.33. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.94 and a 12 month high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

