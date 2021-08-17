Stream Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.69 Million (STPL)

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last week, Stream Protocol has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One Stream Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0282 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stream Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.69 million and $126,226.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stream Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00058709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $387.92 or 0.00865964 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00048201 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.63 or 0.00159902 BTC.

Stream Protocol Profile

STPL is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 131,012,558 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol . The official website for Stream Protocol is www.streamprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Buying and Selling Stream Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stream Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stream Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stream Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stream Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stream Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.