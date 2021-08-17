Streamr (DATA) Hits Market Cap of $123.72 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded up 26% against the US dollar. One Streamr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000355 BTC on exchanges. Streamr has a market capitalization of $123.72 million and approximately $98.33 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00057791 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00015236 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.33 or 0.00837030 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00047835 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.37 or 0.00099475 BTC.

Streamr Profile

DATA is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 875,833,193 coins and its circulating supply is 781,155,019 coins. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

