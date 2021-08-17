Strike (STRK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $22.69 Million

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 17th. Strike has a total market cap of $150.51 million and approximately $22.69 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Strike has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One Strike coin can now be bought for $50.88 or 0.00114204 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00051709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00124137 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.24 or 0.00150913 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,297.68 or 0.99427764 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.66 or 0.00881342 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,958,117 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

