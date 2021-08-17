Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €76.50 Price Target at UBS Group

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) received a €76.50 ($90.00) price objective from investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAX. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays set a €73.50 ($86.47) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €80.12 ($94.26).

Shares of ETR SAX opened at €67.30 ($79.18) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of €67.90. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a 52 week high of €82.50 ($97.06).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

