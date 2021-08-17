Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €79.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) received a €79.00 ($92.94) target price from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SAX. Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays set a €73.50 ($86.47) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €79.72 ($93.79).

Shares of ETR:SAX opened at €67.30 ($79.18) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €67.90. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a 12-month high of €82.50 ($97.06). The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.85.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

