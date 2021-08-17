Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €88.00 by Nord/LB

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been assigned a €88.00 ($103.53) price target by equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SAX. Barclays set a €73.50 ($86.47) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €79.72 ($93.79).

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

SAX traded down €0.25 ($0.29) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €67.30 ($79.18). 34,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.85, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a PE ratio of 108.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of €67.90. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a 1 year high of €82.50 ($97.06).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.