Strong Price Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last week, Strong has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Strong coin can now be purchased for approximately $244.85 or 0.00544697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a market capitalization of $33.86 million and $4.16 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00053347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.38 or 0.00127657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.58 or 0.00159224 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,984.15 or 1.00070516 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.13 or 0.00907911 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,159.39 or 0.07028287 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

