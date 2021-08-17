Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 25.3% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 50.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 24.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.70.

SYK stock opened at $265.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $261.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $185.20 and a 12 month high of $275.15. The company has a market capitalization of $99.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

