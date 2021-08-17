Substratum (SUB) Hits Market Cap of $1.80 Million

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Substratum has a market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $3,978.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Substratum has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00063885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00016843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $438.92 or 0.00937899 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00049930 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002101 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Substratum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.