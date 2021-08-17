Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU.UN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE: SMU.UN) recently:

8/12/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$22.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$21.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$21.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Summit Industrial Income REIT stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$21.32. The company had a trading volume of 478,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.74, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of C$11.58 and a 12-month high of C$21.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$18.45. The stock has a market cap of C$3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.84.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.