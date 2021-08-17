SUN 24 Hour Volume Hits $24.10 Million (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last seven days, SUN has traded down 99.9% against the U.S. dollar. SUN has a market cap of $152,338.63 and approximately $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUN coin can currently be bought for $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00052823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.75 or 0.00126873 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.34 or 0.00157272 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,941.93 or 1.00481211 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.04 or 0.00907826 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,094.61 or 0.06918942 BTC.

About SUN

SUN launched on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

