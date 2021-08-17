Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little Acquires 10,650 Shares

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 10,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$23.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,240.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,047,863.60.

Mark Stephen Little also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Mark Stephen Little purchased 17,250 shares of Suncor Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25.

TSE SU traded down C$0.33 on Tuesday, hitting C$23.39. 6,090,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,949,159. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.52. The company has a market cap of C$34.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$14.28 and a 1-year high of C$31.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday. CSFB reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.65.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

