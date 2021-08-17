Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Truist

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

SHO stock opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.37. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.07.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 89.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,515,000 after acquiring an additional 296,385 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 36,409 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 255,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 17,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,289,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,908,000 after buying an additional 390,241 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

