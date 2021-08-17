Super Zero Protocol (SERO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.12 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $70.61 million and $2.12 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.17 or 0.06715389 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.74 or 0.00138430 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 631,424,754 coins and its circulating supply is 325,172,697 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars.

