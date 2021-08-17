SuperFarm Trading Up 13.1% This Week (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $97.04 million and $156.19 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for $0.95 or 0.00002132 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 42.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000190 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000408 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00009027 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000907 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

