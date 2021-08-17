SureRemit (RMT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $17,054.00

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. One SureRemit coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. SureRemit has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $17,054.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SureRemit has traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SureRemit

SureRemit launched on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

