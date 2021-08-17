sUSD (SUSD) Hits Market Cap of $323.50 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One sUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC on popular exchanges. sUSD has a total market cap of $323.50 million and $21.89 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00057414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00015146 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.18 or 0.00834294 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00047470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00099259 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD (SUSD) is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 323,037,706 coins. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

