suterusu (SUTER) Market Cap Tops $14.46 Million

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One suterusu coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, suterusu has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. suterusu has a total market cap of $14.46 million and $206,458.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

suterusu Coin Profile

suterusu (CRYPTO:SUTER) is a coin. It launched on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

suterusu Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade suterusu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

