Suzuki Motor Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SZKMY)

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Suzuki Motor in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.70.

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suzuki Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.00.

OTCMKTS:SZKMY opened at $177.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.90. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.28. Suzuki Motor has a 52 week low of $146.10 and a 52 week high of $225.38.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.