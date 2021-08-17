SVB Leerink Cuts F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Price Target to $35.00

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

FSTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

FSTX opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.15. F-star Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.15). Equities analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $108,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $337,000. 10.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

