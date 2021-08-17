Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.72. Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF shares last traded at $18.72, with a volume of 18,138 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) by 66.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,590 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

