Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Receives “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, May 17th. Commerzbank downgraded Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Swiss Re from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

SSREY stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.90. 27,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,697. Swiss Re has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.05. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

