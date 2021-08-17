Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,350,000 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the July 15th total of 8,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 10.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SWCH stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.28. 2,280,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,418. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.82 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51. Switch has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $25.61.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SWCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 271,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $5,219,414.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 687,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,213,694.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $2,414,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,579,037 shares of company stock valued at $32,579,388. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Switch by 1.3% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Switch by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Switch by 109.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Switch by 16.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Switch by 9.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. 35.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

