SWYFT (SWYFTT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3,012.00

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. In the last week, SWYFT has traded down 29.6% against the dollar. SWYFT has a market capitalization of $17,457.50 and $3,012.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SWYFT coin can now be bought for $0.0247 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00061934 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00016834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.91 or 0.00924020 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.12 or 0.00164135 BTC.

About SWYFT

SWYFTT is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. The official website for SWYFT is swyft.network . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SWYFT’s official message board is medium.com/swyft-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

SWYFT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SWYFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SWYFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

