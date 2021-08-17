SYNC Network (SYNC) Price Tops $0.0374

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0374 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $4.45 million and approximately $19,957.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.14 or 0.00420917 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003353 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00011828 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $635.61 or 0.01414531 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000288 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 152,899,599 coins and its circulating supply is 118,880,152 coins. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

