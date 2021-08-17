Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $15,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 50.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,537,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,024,000 after acquiring an additional 516,571 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 17.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,290,000 after purchasing an additional 388,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,241,878,000 after buying an additional 306,362 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,608,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,981,000 after acquiring an additional 240,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Synopsys by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,248,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,426,000 after acquiring an additional 203,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,491,705.60. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $250,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,273 shares of company stock worth $11,165,844 in the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 target price for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.92.

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $4.41 on Tuesday, hitting $290.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.17, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.55 and a fifty-two week high of $300.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.92.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.