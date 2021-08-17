Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) VP Richard L. Davis Sells 10,000 Shares

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $30,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Sypris Solutions stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,550. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $7.89. The company has a market cap of $66.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $19.98 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sypris Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Sypris Solutions worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

