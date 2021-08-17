Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.330-$3.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $79.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 78.55, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.62. Sysco has a 12 month low of $53.85 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. Sysco’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 130.56%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sysco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.78.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

