Syscoin (SYS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.01 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000416 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Syscoin has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. Syscoin has a total market cap of $115.57 million and $3.01 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.40 or 0.00371990 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006590 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000189 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000041 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 617,493,047 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.