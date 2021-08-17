T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Holdings Decreased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,706 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,212 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

TMUS stock opened at $140.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.56 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.27.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,902 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.