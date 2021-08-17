Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Price Hits $0.0370 on Exchanges

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Tachyon Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.87 million and approximately $476,481.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tachyon Protocol Coin Profile

IPX is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Tachyon Protocol Coin Trading

