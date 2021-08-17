Tadpole Finance (TAD) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,751.00

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $14.21 or 0.00031015 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. Tadpole Finance has a market capitalization of $3.27 million and approximately $1,751.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00055335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.49 or 0.00134182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.77 or 0.00158799 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,856.66 or 1.00063836 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $420.77 or 0.00918158 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,173.78 or 0.06925512 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Coin Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html . Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tadpole Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tadpole Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

