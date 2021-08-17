Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) Short Interest Update

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the July 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:TWND traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.78. 3,252,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,658. Tailwind Acquisition has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $11.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tailwind Acquisition by 6,568.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tailwind Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tailwind Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Tailwind Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in Tailwind Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

