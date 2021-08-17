Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $114.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $75.98 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The stock has a market cap of $594.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 38.14%. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4941 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target for the company. Argus started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.72.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.