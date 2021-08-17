Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.3% during the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 180,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,668,000 after acquiring an additional 12,330 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,673,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TSM opened at $114.63 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $75.98 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.72. The company has a market cap of $594.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4941 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Argus started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

