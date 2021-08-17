Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Earns Buy Rating from Evercore ISI

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 178.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TALS. Guggenheim started coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Get Talaris Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TALS stock opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.60. Talaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.15). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Talaris Therapeutics will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $118,832,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $38,146,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $26,047,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,536,000. Finally, Aisling Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,032,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Talaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.